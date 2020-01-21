Cet article fait partie des archives en ligne du HuffPost Québec, qui a fermé ses portes en 2021.
Trump qualifié de «farce spatiale» après une déclaration sur Twitter

Le président a affirmé que les États-Unis étaient le «numéro 1 de l'Univers».

Le président Donald Trump s’est vanté lundi sur Twitter d’une façon plutôt démesurée, même selon ses standards habituels. Il a affirmé que les États-Unis étaient «de loin le numéro un dans l’univers».

Avant de partir pour Davos, en Suisse, pour la réunion annuelle du Forum économique mondial, le président a écrit:

L’expression «numéro un dans l’univers» est devenue virale sur le réseau social, avec des tweets comme ceux-ci:

Ce texte initialement publié sur le HuffPost États-Unis a été traduit de l’anglais.

