Trump qualifié de «farce spatiale» après une déclaration sur Twitter

Le président Donald Trump s’est vanté lundi sur Twitter d’une façon plutôt démesurée, même selon ses standards habituels. Il a affirmé que les États-Unis étaient «de loin le numéro un dans l’univers».
Avant de partir pour Davos, en Suisse, pour la réunion annuelle du Forum économique mondial, le président a écrit:
Heading to Davos, Switzerland, to meet with World and Business Leaders and bring Good Policy and additional Hundreds of Billions of Dollars back to the United States of America! We are now NUMBER ONE in the Universe, by FAR!!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2020
L’expression «numéro un dans l’univers» est devenue virale sur le réseau social, avec des tweets comme ceux-ci:
Number one in the universe, folks. Which is a very big place. https://t.co/t7M3ZZc2rl— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) January 21, 2020
Just remember, @realDonaldTrump, when you’re not actually in the room, all those people at Davos will be taking about what an idiot you are. https://t.co/lFx66ps79w— George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 21, 2020
Trump: We are now NUMBER ONE in the Universe, by FAR!!— Natasha Del Riego (@natashaaa__) January 21, 2020
The rest of the Universe: pic.twitter.com/3IfO0oHcPf
US Space Force keeps the rest of the universe in-line!— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) January 21, 2020
The universe?! You’re a space farce ! pic.twitter.com/yaH230xEvr— Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) January 21, 2020
... "WE ARE NOW NUMBER ONE IN THE UNIVERSE, BY FAR!!" pic.twitter.com/KsxPxXBFwp— fake nick ramsey (@nick_ramsey) January 21, 2020
We're NUMBER ONE in the Universe, Y'all! And it's gonna keep on getting better! He's gonna bring Hundreds of Billions of Dollars back to the United States of America!— John Wheeler (@barleyscotch) January 21, 2020
Then we'll be NUMBER ONE in the Meta-Universe and in God's Kingdom too!
On #MLKDay Y'all. The man tweets this. https://t.co/n1H2wcfdhp
I think the real number one in the universe is Adam Strange https://t.co/4inthPVtxy pic.twitter.com/OazmjCUlXJ— BЯINGBΛСКCЯΛВCØЯЕ2⎊2⎊ (@EmoScottPilgrim) January 21, 2020
In the universe? Damn space force works fast. https://t.co/pKYOsgVNo4— Small Town Moisture Farmer (@ChefGoyardino) January 21, 2020
Just know, like the majority of Americans, world leaders are laughing at what an unhinged, babbling, IMPEACHED imbecile you are. pic.twitter.com/P3MZWohk6y— Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) January 21, 2020
dementia and delusions of grandeur are a hell of a cocktail— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) January 21, 2020
Maybe he thinks we are NUMBER ONE in the Universe due to those Space Farce uniforms. https://t.co/CD4dzshcLm— Mimi (@Mimistheone) January 21, 2020
The United States is number one in the UNIVERSE! No planet is even close!— Real Donald J. Trump, Personal Commentary (@RealPresidentT) January 21, 2020
It's pretty cool being number one in the Universe but somehow the 27th best nation in healthcare and education— Jordan Perham (@jperham27) January 21, 2020
And here I thought this was NUMBER ONE in the Universe... pic.twitter.com/ia9srOTdQ0— J.D. Sanderson - A Sci-Fi Writer (@ascifiwriter) January 21, 2020
Only super-smart genius adults (and 6 year olds) say things like, “We are now NUMBER ONE in the Universe.” https://t.co/L6Cgfb2oIs— Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) January 21, 2020
The whole universe? Thank God we have a Space Farce 😕— im peached 🍑 (@alohagirl65) January 21, 2020
You’re talking out of Uranus.— Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) January 21, 2020
Surely Flash Gordon is still NUMBER ONE in the Universe... right? pic.twitter.com/HFaZzMY30n— DanDoesn't Care 😈 (@Druiddan3) January 21, 2020
"We are now NUMBER ONE in the universe, BY FAR!!" pic.twitter.com/T1RfsvcQYs— Paul Grellong (@paulgrellong) January 21, 2020
Didnt they mock you last time? We aren't even number one on earth how can we be NUMBER ONE in the universe? Bro you just keep tweeting random hype shit like you're running a frat. Just tell the truth and get stuff done, why is the majority of your day spent on twitter? https://t.co/l6gYb1YI6I— 🅽🅸🅲🅾 | MrNotThatFamous (@Mrnotthatfamous) January 21, 2020
Universe?? pic.twitter.com/wbsD816uIf— Timothy Ferris (@irishson1916) January 21, 2020
Donald Trump just announced that “We are now NUMBER ONE in the Universe.” He’s right. Poll numbers in favor of his impeachment are in fact the highest in the universe.— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 21, 2020
We’ll be number one in the universe again when Uranus is no longer in office.— Travis | Text FIGHT to 24477 (@travisakers) January 21, 2020
Ce texte initialement publié sur le HuffPost États-Unis a été traduit de l’anglais.
