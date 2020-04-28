Cet article fait partie des archives en ligne du HuffPost Québec, qui a fermé ses portes en 2021.
Roch Voisine, Sylvain Cossette, Patrick Norman et Jean-François Breau unissent leurs talents

Le quatuor nous offre une chanson on ne peut plus de circonstances...

Roch Voisine, Sylvain Cossette, Jean-François Breau et Patrick Norman ont accordé leurs guitares et uni leurs forces - chacun depuis sa demeure respective, évidemment - pour offrir une reprise de l’intemporelle On the Road Again de Willie Nelson.

Le blanc et le gris de leurs barbes obligent, le quatuor a pris pour nom The Silver Foxes.

Alors que le déconfinement progressif débutera au quatre coins du Québec à compter de la semaine prochaine, et malgré le fait que certaines mesures adoptées pour freiner la propagation de la COVID-19 demeureront en place jusqu’à nouvel ordre, il s’agit assurément d’une chanson qui parlera à beaucoup de gens.


Allez, tous en choeur!

On the road again
I just can’t wait to get on the road again
The life I love is makin’ music with my friends
And I can’t wait to get on the road again

On the road again
Goin’ places that I’ve never been
Seein’ things that I may never see again
And I can’t wait to get on the road again

Here we go, on the road again
Like a band of Gypsies we go down the highway
We’re the best of friends
Insisting that the world keep turnin’ our way
And our way is on the road again

I just can’t wait to get on the road again
The life I love is makin’ music with my friends
And I can’t wait to get on the road again, break free
And I can’t wait to get on the road again

musiquesylvain cossetteJean-François Breauthe sylver foxesRoch Voisine
