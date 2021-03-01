Golden Globes 2021: découvrez la liste complète des gagnants

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association Tina Fey

L’édition 2021 de la remise des Golden Globes a été présentée, ce dimanche 28 février, animée par Amy Poehler depuis le Beverly Hills Hotel, en Californie, et Tina Fey depuis le Rainbow Room, à New York.



COVID-19 oblige, les lauréats ont accepté leur prix et présenté leurs remerciements depuis le confort de leur demeure, ce qui a donné lieu à quelques problèmes techniques, mais rien de majeur.



Du côté du petit écran, les séries The Crown, Schitt’s Creek et The Queen’s Gambit se sont particulièrement illustrées.



Nomadland de Chloé Zhao et Borat Subsequent Moviefilm de Jason Woliner ont été couronnés respectivement dans la catégorie du meilleur film dramatique, et celle de la meilleure comédie.



Décédé le 28 août dernier, Chadwick Boseman a reçu un prix posthume pour sa prestation dans le film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.



Pour sa part, la mythique Jane Fonda a reçu le prix Cecil B. DeMille pour l’ensemble de sa carrière.

Découvrez la liste complète des lauréats et des nommés ci-dessous:

FILMS

Meilleur film dramatique

- The Father

- Mank

- Nomadland

- Promising Young Woman

- The Trial of the Chicago 7

Meilleure comédie ou comédie musicale

- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

- Hamilton

- Music

- Palm Springs

- The Prom

Meilleur acteur dans un film dramatique

- Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

- Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

- Anthony Hopkins - The Father

- Gary Oldman - Mank

- Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian

Meilleure actrice dans un film dramatique

- Viola Davis - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

- Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday

- Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

- Frances McDormand - Nomadland

- Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Meilleur acteur dans une comédie

- Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

- James Corden - The Prom

- Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton

- Dev Patel - The Personal History of David Copperfield

- Andy Samberg - Palm Springs

Meilleure actrice dans une comédie

- Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

- Kate Hudson - Music

- Michelle Pfeiffer - French Exit

- Rosamund Pike - I Care a Lot

- Anya Taylor-Joy - Emma

Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle

- Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

- Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

- Jared Leto - The Little Things

- Bill Murray - On the Rocks

- Leslie Odom Jr - One Night in Miami

Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle

- Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

- Olivia Colman - The Father

- Jodie Foster - The Mauritanian

- Amanda Seyfried - Mank

- Helena Zengel - News of the World

Meilleur réalisateur

- Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

- David Fincher - Mank

- Regina King - One Night in Miami

- Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7

- Chloe Zhao - Nomadland

Meilleur film en langue étrangère

- Drunk

- La Llorona

- La Vie devant soi

- Minari

- Deux

Meilleur film d’animation

- The Croods: A New Age

- Onward

- Over the Moon

- Soul

- Wolfwalkers

SÉRIES TÉLÉ

Meilleure série dramatique

- The Crown

- Lovecraft Country

- The Mandalorian

- Ozark

- Ratched

Meilleur acteur dans une série dramatique

- Jason Bateman - Ozark

- Josh O’Connor - The Crown

- Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

- Al Pacino - Hunters

- Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason

Meilleure actrice dans une série dramatique

- Olivia Colman - The Crown

- Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

- Emma Corrin - The Crown

- Laura Linney - Ozark

- Sarah Paulson - Ratched

Meilleure série comique

- Emily in Paris

- The Flight Attendant

- The Great

- Schitt’s Creek

- Ted Lasso

Meilleur acteur dans une série comique

- Don Cheadle - Black Monday

- Nicholas Hoult - The Great

- Eugene Levy - Schitt’s Creek

- Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

- Ramy Youssef - Ramy

Meilleure actrice dans une série comique

- Lily Collins - Emily in Paris

- Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

- Elle Fanning - The Great

- Jane Levy - Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

- Catherine O’Hara - Schitt’s Creek

Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle

- John Boyega - Small Axe

- Brendan Gleeson - The Comey Rule

- Daniel Levy - Schitt’s Creek

- Jim Parsons - Hollywood

- Donald Sutherland - The Undoing

Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle

- Gillian Anderson - The Crown

- Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

- Julia Garner - Ozark

- Annie Murphy - Schitt’s Creek

- Cynthia Nixon - Ratched

Meilleur film de télévision ou mini-série

- Normal People

- The Queen’s Gambit

- Small Axe

- The Undoing

- Unorthodox

Meilleur acteur dans un film de télévision ou une mini-série

- Bryan Cranston - Your Honor

- Jeff Daniels - The Comey Rule

- Hugh Grant - The Undoing

- Ethan Hawke - The Good Lord Bird

- Mark Ruffalo - I Know This Much Is True

Meilleure actrice dans un film de télévision ou une mini-série: